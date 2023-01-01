Categories
Triathlon
Bikes for the sport of Triathlon with race geometry focused on aerodynamics and energy-conserving rider position.
Track/Fixed-gear
Single-speed, fixed-gear bikes including track, fixed-gear crit, fixed-gear freestyle, and urban designs.
Performance Road
Road bikes for racing on pavement.
Endurance Road
Road bikes designed for a balance of performance and comfort.
Sport Touring
A light-duty variation on the touring bike with similar geometry in a more performance-oriented style, typically with lighter tubing, and less tire clearance.
Low-trail
Bikes with low-trail geometry (trail <45mm but typically 30-40mm) designed for carrying weight on the front of the bike, typical for randonneur style designs.
Touring
Designed to comfortably carry a rider and cargo over long distances on primarily paved surfaces.
Cyclocross
Bikes designed for the sport of Cyclocross in which racers are required to ride through technical off-road courses including sand, dirt, grass, and obstacles.
All-road/Gravel
Road bikes designed to handle a variety of rougher surfaces such as dirt and gravel.
Progressive Gravel
Performance-oriented gravel bikes with longer frame proportions that are typically paired with a shorter stem, compact drop bars, or even flat bars.
Off-road Touring
Drop-bar bikes designed to carry touring loads on rough off-road expeditions.
Fitness
Bikes designed for spirited, recreational riding with a more upright rider position compared to Road Bikes.
Hybrid
Bikes with short-travel front suspension forks for light-duty recreational riding.
Commuter
Bikes designed for urban environments with features that accommodate bicycle commuters.
Comfort
Bikes designed for a comfortable, upright riding position with stable handling.
Mini-velo/Folding
Compact bikes with small 16-24" wheels and short wheelbases optimized for taking up less space when multimodal commuting.
Cargo
Bikes designed to carry heavy or bulky cargo an integrated platform.
Bike Polo
Designed for the sport of bike polo, including traditional and hardcourt disciplines, these are sturdy, single-speed bikes with geometry tuned for quick handling.
BMX/Dirt Jump
Bicycle Motocross (BMX) and Dirt Jump bikes ranging from traditional 20"-wheeled race and street bikes to larger-tired cruisers.
Rigid
Mountain bikes designed to use a rigid fork, either suspension-corrected or non-suspension corrected.
Cross-country
Designed for endurance mountain biking with an emphasis on pedaling efficiency, climbing ability, and lightness.
Trail
The most well-rounded of mountain bike styles, falling between cross-country and All-mountain/enduro bikes in terms of their balance of weight vs. strength and uphill vs. downhill capabilities.
All-mountain/Enduro
The most aggressive style of front-suspension mountain bikes, well suited for technical, downhill runs and some climbing.
Cross-country
Cross-country (XC) mountain bikes are designed for endurance mountain biking with an emphasis on pedaling efficiency, climbing ability, and lightness.
Trail
The most well-rounded of mountain bike styles, falling between Cross-country and All-mountain/enduro bikes in terms of their balance of weight vs. strength and uphill vs. downhill capabilities.
All-mountain/Enduro
Full-suspension All-mountain/Enduro bikes excel at technical, downhill runs at the cost of some climbing efficiency.
Downhill/Freeride
The most aggressive of mountain bikes, Downhill/Freeride bikes have long travel suspension and are designed exclusively for high-speed downhill performance.
Rigid
A fatbike designed for a rigid fork, including suspension-corrected and non-suspension-corrected options.
Hardtail
Front-suspension fatbikes with tires wider than 3.25"
Full-suspension
Full-suspension fatbikes with tires wider than 3.25"