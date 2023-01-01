HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bike InsightsLog In or Sign Up

Cyclopedia

Bar Type
The type of handlebar a bike is designed for. While not a strict design specification, bar type is particularly important for Bike Insights because the intended handlebar type affects the method we use to size a bike.
Learn More about Bar Type
Bike Category
Bike category is based on geometry, specs, fit, and intended usage of this bike. Bike categories may be submitted by users and are subject to periodical reclassification by Bike Insights.
Learn More about Bike Category
Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive Scale

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category. All else being equal, a more “upright” bike will position the handlebars closer to a rider, resulting in a more vertical seated position whereas a more “aggressive” bike will position the handlebars farther away from the rider and result in a more horizontal, “leaned-over” position.

Important note: Analysis is category-specific and assumes a convential cockpit setup for its category. Analysis is not applicable when comparing bikes of different categories.

Learn More about Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive Scale
Bottom Bracket Drop
The vertical distance from an imaginary line intersecting the axles of each wheel down to the center of the bottom bracket. When comparing bikes with the same wheel diameter, a smaller bottom bracket drop will result in a higher Bottom Bracket Height (measured from the ground).
Learn More about Bottom Bracket Drop
Bottom Bracket Height
A measurement taken vertically from the ground up to the center of the bottom bracket. This measurement will vary depending on the tire used on the bike. If this measurement is not provided in the brand geometry table, we calculate an estimated bottom bracket height based on the diameter of the base wheel and tire specification. To see the estimated Bottom Bracket Height for a different wheel and tire combination, use the Configure Build option.
Learn More about Bottom Bracket Height
Chainstay Length
The distance from the center of the bottom bracket to the center of the rear wheel axle. In the case of horizontal/sliding/rocker dropouts, enter the shortest length allowed.
Learn More about Chainstay Length
Chainstay Length Horizontal
The horizontal distance along the wheelbase from the vertical center of the bottom bracket to the center of the rear wheel axle. In the case of horizontal/sliding/rocker dropouts, enter the shortest length allowed.
Learn More about Chainstay Length
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
For bikes with horizontally-adjustable dropouts, this is the effective horizontal chainstay length when the wheel is in the rearmost position.
Learn More about Chainstay Length
Chainstay Length Max
For bikes with horizontally-adjustable dropouts, this is the effective chainstay length when the wheel is in the rearmost position.
Learn More about Chainstay Length
Crank Length
The length of the crank arm as measured from the center of the bottom bracket to the center of the pedal spindle.
Learn More about Crank Length
Fork Length

Two distinct methods exist for measuring the length of a bike fork:

Axle-to-Crown Length is the more common method of specifying fork length on modern bikes, measured in a direct line from the fork crown to the axle.
Length-on-Axis is the less common method of specifying fork length on modern bikes, measured from the fork crown to the axle along the steering/head tube axis.

Bike companies will often fail to clearly specify the method used to measure a fork in their geometry tables, so it may be necessary to check for an accompanying diagram. If it's unclear which method a bike company uses, select Fork Length: Unknown.

Learn More about Fork Length
Fork Length (Axle-to-Crown)

The more common method of specifying fork length on modern bikes, measured in a direct line from the fork crown to the axle. Length-on-Axis is the less common method of specifying fork length on modern bikes, measured from the fork crown to the axle along the steering/head tube axis.

Be aware that bike companies will often fail to clearly specify the method used to measure a fork in their geometry tables, so it may be necessary to check for an accompanying diagram. If it's unclear which method a bike company uses, select Fork Length: Unknown.

Learn More about Fork Length
Fork Length (On Axis)

The less common method of specifying fork length on modern bikes, measured from the fork crown to the axle along the steering/head tube axis.

Be aware that bike companies will often fail to clearly specify the method used to measure a fork in their geometry tables, so it may be necessary to check for an accompanying diagram. If it's unclear which method a bike company uses, select Fork Length: Unknown.

Learn More about Fork Length
Fork Length (Unknown)
Learn More about Fork Length
Fork Offset
Sometimes referred to as Rake, Offset is the distance from the steering axis to the center of the front axle, measured perpendicular to the steering axis.
Learn More about Fork Offset
Fork Travel

The maximum length that a suspension fork can shorten by when fully compressed.

Fork travel is often used as shorthand for the overall length of a suspension fork, although the more precise measurement is Axle-to-Crown. Oftentimes mountain bikes can work with a range of fork lengths, but are designed to work best within a smaller range of lengths.

Since a bike's geometry can change dramatically depending on the fork length, it is critical that bike companies specify the Axle-to-Crown or Fork Travel and Fork Sag used when generating the data in their geometry tables. If this is unknown, our ability to assess the design of the bike is severely compromised.

Front-Center
The distance from the center of the bottom bracket to the center of the front wheel axle. This measurement is taken from the side view of the bike, ignoring the z-axis such that the width of the axle or bottom bracket does not come into play.
Learn More about Front-Center
Front-Center Horizontal
The horizontal distance along the wheelbase from the vertical center of the bottom bracket to the center of the front wheel axle. This measurement is taken from the side view of the bike, ignoring the z-axis such that the width of the axle or bottom bracket does not come into play.
Learn More about Front-Center
Handlebar Width
For complete bikes that include handlebars, this is the width of the handlebars. Various methods of measurement exist so this number will not always be directly comparable from brand to brand.
Head Tube Angle
The angle of the head tube (also called steering axis) relative to the horizontal plane.
Learn More about Head Tube Angle
Head Tube Length
Not counting headset cups, steerer tube, or spacers.
Learn More about Head Tube Length
Max Tire Width
The maximum tire width the bike specifications allows for. Please provide the value provided by the bike brand when possible for the sake of consistency.
Mechanical Trail
Mechanical Trail (Front Normal Trail), describes the distance between the point where the front tire contacts the ground and the steering axis, measured perpendicular to the steering axis. Some consider this measurement to be superior to Trail because it is not skewed as Head Tube Angle slackens.
Learn More about Trail
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
The calculated distance from the center of the pedal spindle to the ground, calculated using the supplied crank arm length and tire diameter. The closer the distance, the more likely it is that a pedal may strike the ground during turns or on uneven terrain.
Reach
The horizontal distance from the center of the bottom bracket to the top of the head tube.
Learn More about Stack and Reach
Rear Travel

The maximum length that the rear suspension of a full-suspension bike can shorten by when fully compressed.

Rear travel is a measurement just for the rear shock on a full-suspension mountain bike. It often the same as fork travel, but not always.

Seat Tube Angle
Seat tube angle is the angle of the seat tube relative to the horizontal plane, measured from behind the seat tube (e.g. a perfectly-upright seat tube would be 90º and would decrease in angle as the tube tilts backward).
Learn More about Seat Tube Angle
Seat Tube Angle, Effective (ETT Center)
For seat tubes that aren't direct from the bottom bracket, the effective angle of the seat tube relative to the horizontal plane, measured to where the effective top tube (measured to the center of the head tube at the head tube/top tube intersection) meets the center of the seat post.
Learn More about Seat Tube Angle
Seat Tube Angle, Effective (ETT HT Top)
For seat tubes that aren't direct from the bottom bracket, the effective angle of the seat tube relative to the horizontal plane, measured to where the effective top tube (measured to the top of the head tube) meets the center of the seat post.
Learn More about Seat Tube Angle
Seat Tube Angle, Effective (ST Top)
For seat tubes that aren't direct from the bottom bracket, the effective angle of the seat tube relative to the horizontal plane, measured to the top of the seat tube where the seat post exist.
Learn More about Seat Tube Angle
Seat Tube Angle, Unknown
The angle of the seat tube relative to the horizontal plane, measured to an unknown point.
Learn More about Seat Tube Angle
Seat Tube Exit Angle
For seat tubes that aren't direct from the bottom bracket, the angle that the seat post exits the top of the seat tube. Often represented as "Seat Tube Angle" alongside an "Effective Seat Tube Angle".
Learn More about Seat Tube Angle
Seat Tube Length
Seat Tube Length is a measurement from the center of the bottom bracket up to one of several possible points along the seat tube axis. This measurement is often used as the basis for the Labeled Size, although there are cases where the Seat Tube Length and Labeled Size can differ.
Learn More about Seat Tube Length
Seat Tube Length, C-C of Top Tube
The length of the seat tube measured from the center of the bottom bracket to the junction of the seat tube and the centerline of the top tube.
Learn More about Seat Tube Length
Seat Tube Length, C-T
The length of the seat tube from the center of the bottom bracket to the top of the seat tube. This is a less useful measurement than other seat tube measurements Center-TT Top or Center-Center because it does not precisely indicate the point where the top tube intersects the seat tube. It can be useful, however, in determining the length of seatpost needed to correctly position the saddle height for the rider.
Learn More about Seat Tube Length
Seat Tube Length, C-T of Top Tube (rare)
The length of the seat tube measured from the center of the bottom bracket to the junction of the seat tube and the top of the top tube.
Learn More about Seat Tube Length
Seat Tube Length, Effective (Center - ETT Center)
The “effective” length as if the seat tube extended up to the point where it would intersect an imaginary level top tube that is measured to the center of head tube at the top tube / head tube intersection.
Learn More about Seat Tube Length
Seat Tube Length, Effective (Center - ETT HT Top)
The “effective” length as if the seat tube extended up to the point where it would intersect an imaginary level top tube that is measured to the top of the head tube.
Learn More about Seat Tube Length
Seat Tube Length, Effective (Unknown)
The “effective” length to an unknown point.
Learn More about Seat Tube Length
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
If the brand Seat Tube Length is not specified, please use this option.
Learn More about Seat Tube Length
Size
The size of bike as specified by the brand. This can be numerical and/or nominal (small, medium, large, etc…). It's important to note that there is no standardized method of measuring bike size so this attribute can be misleading when comparing bikes from different brands.
Learn More about Size
Stack
The vertical distance from the center of the bottom bracket to the top of the head tube.
Learn More about Stack and Reach
Stack and Reach

Stack is the vertical distance from the center of the bottom bracket to the top of the head tube.

Reach is the horizontal distance from the center of the bottom bracket to the top of the head tube.

Learn More about Stack and Reach
Stack-to-Reach Ratio

The ratio of Stack and Reach expressed as Stack ÷ Reach. The larger the value, the more upright a bike is.

However, this ratio is only useful when comparing bikes of similar size since this ratio is expected to change as bikes scale up in size. The ratio tends to increase as road bikes become larger and decrease as mountain bikes become larger.

Learn More about Stack and Reach
Standover Height
The approximate distance from the ground to the top of the top tube, typically around the point where one would stand over the bike when mounting or dismounting. Keep in mind that this is not a standardized measurement so it can vary from brand to brand depending on the wheel/tire combination used (which is not always specified) and where on the length of the top tube the measurement is taken.
Learn More about Standover Height
Stem Length
For complete bikes that include a stem, this is the length of the stem, typically measured from the center of the steerer/head tube axis to the center of the bar clamp.
Suspension Sag

The amount a suspension fork compresses when a rider is on the bike, expressed as a percentage of the Fork Travel. For example, 20% sag for a 120mm-travel fork means that 24mm of travel is ""used up"" when the rider is sitting on the bike.

Since a bike's geometry can change dramatically depending on the fork length, it is critical that bike companies specify the Fork Sag used when generating the data in their geometry tables. If this is unknown, our ability to assess the design of the bike is severely compromised.

Suspension Type

With few exceptions, road bikes have non-suspension corrected forks while mountain bikes have either a rigid suspension-corrected fork, front suspension, or front and rear suspension.

Learn More about Suspension Type
Tire Outer Diameter
The outer diameter of the tire that the bike geometry was calculated using. When specified, we will use this measurement rather than calculate an estimate based on wheel diameter and tire width.
Tire Width

Width of the tire that the bike geometry was calculated using. This can be, in order of preference:

  1. A width that is made explicit in the brand's geometry chart.
  2. The width of tire that the complete bike ships with.
  3. The maximum specified tire width (often this is not in the geometry table but can be found elsewhere in a bike's list of specifications).

This attribute is important because it establishes under what conditions the standover and bottom bracket height were measured. Knowing these conditions allows us to calculate a more precise standover and bottom bracket height for alternate wheel configurations.

Tire to Pedal Spindle Distance

The closest distance from the the pedal spindle to the front tire. The closer the distance, the more likely Toe Overlap is to occur.

This value is useful for comparing relative distances between bikes/builds. It does not take into consideration the distance from the pedal spindle to the front end of the shoe or to fenders if they are installed.

Top Tube Length

The length of the top tube is commonly measured three ways:

Actual (Center-Center): Measured along the length of the top tube from the center of the seat tube to the center of the head tube.
Effective (HT Top): The length of an “imaginary” level tube extending from the center of the seat tube axis to the top of the head tube.
Effective (TT Center): The length of an “imaginary” level tube extending from the center of the seat tube axis to the point where the top tube intersects the center of the head tube.
Learn More about Top Tube Length
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
Measured along the top tube from the center of the seat tube to the center of the head tube.
Learn More about Top Tube Length
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal (Center)
The length of an “imaginary” level tube extending from the centerpoint of the head tube where it joins the top tube and the centerpoint of the seat tube axis.
Learn More about Top Tube Length
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal (HT Top)
The length of an “imaginary” level tube extending from the centerpoint of the top of the head tube and the centerpoint of the seat tube axis.
Learn More about Top Tube Length
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
The length of an “imaginary” level tube to unknown points.
Learn More about Top Tube Length
Top Tube Length, Unknown
Unknown measurement of length of the top tube.
Learn More about Top Tube Length
Top Tube Slope
The angle of the top tube slope in degrees where 0 indicates a perfectly horizontal tube, a positive number indicates a tube that rises from the seat tube to the head tube, and a negative number indicates a tube that falls from the seat tube to the head tube. While top tube slope is typically thought of as cosmetic, it can be useful to help us generate a more precise diagram of the bike's geometry.
Learn More about Top Tube Slope
Trail

The distance between the point where the steering axis of the front wheel intersects the ground and the point where the front tire contacts the ground. In this sense, the contact patch of the tire “trails” behind the steering axis. The greater this distance, the “higher” the trail and the lower the distance the “lower” the trail.

In general, mountain bikes have a higher trail figure (over 75mm) whereas typical road bikes have a trail figure between 55mm and 70mm depending on the expected riding conditions. “Low-trail” bikes, designed to carry cargo on the front of the bike, have a trail figure of less than 45mm.

Learn More about Trail
Wheel Flop

The distance the front axle lowers towards the ground when the handlebars are turned 90 degrees. This is useful for considering the degree to which the bike will lean into turns and be affected by front-loaded. A larger wheel flop value indicates more front end drop when turning.

For the same trail figure, a steeper head tube angle will result in lower wheel flop than one with a slacker head tube angle.

Wheel Size/Bead Seat Diameter

Select a common wheel size or enter the rim’s Bead Seat Diameter (the measurement of the “shelf” inside the rim that the tire fits around).

For bikes that are designed to accommodate multiple rim diameters (e.g. either 29” with narrower tires or 27.5” with wider tires), please create separate builds for each configuration.

Learn More about Wheel Size/Bead Seat Diameter
Wheelbase
The horizontal distance between the center of the points where the front and rear tires contact the ground. For bikes with the same front and rear wheel diameter, this is the same as the distance between the axles.
Learn More about Wheelbase
Wheelbase Max
For bikes with horizontally-adjustable dropouts, this is the wheelbase when the wheel is in the rearmost position.
Learn More about Wheelbase
Bar Type
Bike Category
Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive Scale
Bottom Bracket Drop
Bottom Bracket Height
Chainstay Length
Chainstay Length Horizontal
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
Chainstay Length Max
Crank Length
Fork Length
Fork Length (Axle-to-Crown)
Fork Length (On Axis)
Fork Length (Unknown)
Fork Offset
Fork Travel
Front-Center
Front-Center Horizontal
Handlebar Width
Head Tube Angle
Head Tube Length
Max Tire Width
Mechanical Trail
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
Reach
Rear Travel
Seat Tube Angle
Seat Tube Angle, Effective (ETT Center)
Seat Tube Angle, Effective (ETT HT Top)
Seat Tube Angle, Effective (ST Top)
Seat Tube Angle, Unknown
Seat Tube Exit Angle
Seat Tube Length
Seat Tube Length, C-C of Top Tube
Seat Tube Length, C-T
Seat Tube Length, C-T of Top Tube (rare)
Seat Tube Length, Effective (Center - ETT Center)
Seat Tube Length, Effective (Center - ETT HT Top)
Seat Tube Length, Effective (Unknown)
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
Size
Stack
Stack and Reach
Stack-to-Reach Ratio
Standover Height
Stem Length
Suspension Sag
Suspension Type
Tire Outer Diameter
Tire Width
Tire to Pedal Spindle Distance
Top Tube Length
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal (Center)
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal (HT Top)
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
Top Tube Length, Unknown
Top Tube Slope
Trail
Wheel Flop
Wheel Size/Bead Seat Diameter
Wheelbase
Wheelbase Max