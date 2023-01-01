The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category. All else being equal, a more “upright” bike will position the handlebars closer to a rider, resulting in a more vertical seated position whereas a more “aggressive” bike will position the handlebars farther away from the rider and result in a more horizontal, “leaned-over” position.

Important note: Analysis is category-specific and assumes a convential cockpit setup for its category. Analysis is not applicable when comparing bikes of different categories.