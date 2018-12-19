Cyclopedia / Chainstay Length

Chainstay Length

What is chainstay length?

The distance from the center of the bottom bracket to the center of the rear wheel axle. This measurement is taken from the side view of the bike, ignoring the z-axis such that the width of the axle or bottom bracket does not come into play. In the case of horizontal/sliding/rocker dropouts, enter the shortest length.

Why does it matter?

Chainstay length can have a significant effect on a bike’s handling.

Qualities of shorter chainstays:

Shift center-of-mass rearward rearward to balance a more aggressive rider position Reduce turning radius for quicker handling Stiffen frame Reduce likelihood of chain-on-tire rub Easier to lift the front wheel for manuals, wheelies, bunny hops

Qualities of longer chainstays:

Shift center-of-mass frontward rearward to balance a more upright rider position More stable handling Increased compliance for a smoother-feeling ride Reduced vertical-displacement at the saddle over bumps Greater heel clearance for rear panniers

Variable chainstay length

For bikes with horizontally-adjustable dropouts, the effective chainstay length can be changed. If the bike brand specifies a range of chainstay lengths, the shorter value is considered to be the Chainstay Length and an optional Max Chainstay Length attribute can be populated to describes the effective chainstay length when the wheel is in the rearmost position.

Chainstay length types

NormalHorizontal Chainstay Length The distance from the center of the bottom bracket to the center of the rear wheel axle. In the case of horizontal/sliding/rocker dropouts, enter the shortest length allowed. Chainstay Length Horizontal The horizontal distance along the wheelbase from the vertical center of the bottom bracket to the center of the rear wheel axle. In the case of horizontal/sliding/rocker dropouts, enter the shortest length allowed.

Related Pages