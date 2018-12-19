Chainstay Length
What is chainstay length?
The distance from the center of the bottom bracket to the center of the rear wheel axle. This measurement is taken from the side view of the bike, ignoring the z-axis such that the width of the axle or bottom bracket does not come into play. In the case of horizontal/sliding/rocker dropouts, enter the shortest length.
Why does it matter?
Chainstay length can have a significant effect on a bike’s handling.
Qualities of shorter chainstays:
Qualities of longer chainstays:
Variable chainstay length
For bikes with horizontally-adjustable dropouts, the effective chainstay length can be changed. If the bike brand specifies a range of chainstay lengths, the shorter value is considered to be the Chainstay Length and an optional Max Chainstay Length attribute can be populated to describes the effective chainstay length when the wheel is in the rearmost position.