Front-Center

What is Front-Center?

The distance from the center of the bottom bracket to the center of the front wheel axle. This measurement is taken from the side view of the bike, ignoring the z-axis such that the width of the axle or bottom bracket does not come into play.

Why is it important?

Front-Center affects the rider's weight distribution and bike handling when climbing and descending. It can also give an indication of when toe overlap might be present.

A longer Front-Center increases steering stability when descending and keeps mountain bikers from going over the handlebars when the front wheel hits bumps or the fork compresses under braking. However, a Front-Center that is too long will make it difficult to keep enough weight on the front of the bike when climbing, resulting in wheel lift and tire deflection.

A bike that is too small for a rider will likely have too short a front-center and a bike that is too large for a rider will likely have too long a front-center. Even if the rider’s position can be adjusted for by the use of a different stem or handlebar, the front-center is fixed for a given frame and fork. This is one of the reasons why it’s critical to get the right size bike for a rider rather than trying to make a poor fit work with a different cockpit setup.

Front-Center types

NormalHorizontal Front-Center The distance from the center of the bottom bracket to the center of the front wheel axle. This measurement is taken from the side view of the bike, ignoring the z-axis such that the width of the axle or bottom bracket does not come into play. Front-Center Horizontal The horizontal distance along the wheelbase from the vertical center of the bottom bracket to the center of the front wheel axle. This measurement is taken from the side view of the bike, ignoring the z-axis such that the width of the axle or bottom bracket does not come into play.

Related Pages