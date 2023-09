Cyclopedia / Fork Offset

Fork Offset

What is Fork Offset?

Fork Offset (sometimes referred to as Rake) is the distance from the steering axis to the center of the front axle, measured perpendicular to the steering axis.

Why is it important?

Fork Offset directly affects steering feel by changing Trail. More offset reduces Trail and less offset increases Trail. Designers adjust offset for different wheel diameters to produce consistent handling across frame sizes.

