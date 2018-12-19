Cyclopedia / Trail

Trail is the horizontal distance between the point where the steering axis of the front wheel intersects the ground and the point where the front tire contacts the ground. In this sense, the contact patch of the tire “trails” behind the steering axis. The greater this distance, the “higher” the trail and the lower the distance the “lower” the trail.

In general, mountain bikes have a higher trail figure (over 75mm) whereas typical road bikes have a trail figure between 55mm and 70mm depending on the expected riding conditions. “Low-trail” bikes, designed to carry cargo on the front of the bike, have a trail figure of less than 45mm.

Mechanical Trail (Front Normal Trail), describes the distance between the point where the front tire contacts the ground and the steering axis, measured perpendicular to the steering axis. Some consider this measurement to be superior to Trail because it is not skewed as Head Tube Angle slackens. Due to its infrequent usage in the industry, this article will use the more common Trail measurement.

What is Trail?

Example of a bike with a mid-trail figure of 57mm

Example of a bike with a high-trail figure of 95mm

High trail can be achieved by slackening (decreasing) head tube angle, decreasing fork offset, or increasing the diameter of the wheel.

Example of a bike with a low-trail figure of 35mm

Low trail can be achieved by steepening (increasing) head tube angle, increasing fork offset, or decreasing the diameter of the wheel.

Why does it matter?

Despite rarely appearing in geometry tables, trail is one of the most important aspects of bike design because it directly affects the bike’s steering characteristics. For this reason, Bike Insights calculates trail for every bike, provided we have the required inputs: Head Tube Angle, Fork Offset, and Wheel Diameter or Rim BSD and Tire Width.

In general, bikes designed for off-road use have high trail figures whereas bikes designed for pavement have low to mid trail figures. A rider may prefer more or less trail based on cockpit configuration (handlebar width and reach), weight distribution (body or gear), or riding style.

The chart above shows the distribution of trail figures within a category of bike. The gray bands show the “typical” range for the category, defined as +/- one standard deviation from the mean.

Trail Ranges and Characteristics

Very High

> 80mm trail

Extremely stable, solid feel at high speeds Will lean heavily into turns Best for off-road riding requiring self-correcting steering Reacts quickly to light input at low speeds

High

65 - 80mm trail

Light feeling handling at low speeds Stable, solid feel at high speeds Will lean into turns Responds more significantly to rider input than lower trail Steering self-corrects more easily but may require more adjustments to hold a curve Best with narrower tires (low pneumatic trail) Reacts quickly to light input at low speeds Shifting weight to steer has greater effect than on lower trail geometries

Mid

45 - 65mm trail

Moderately stable at low and high speeds Will hold a line in turns

Low

30 - 45mm trail

Precise, quick steering at low-moderate speeds Less affected by involuntary inputs such as cross winds Stable at low speeds Less stable at high speeds (vague, wandering feeling) Requires more effort to lean into/out of a turn, but will easily hold a line Best when balanced with extra weight in front and/or with wide tires Trail balanced with wider tires (higher pneumatic trail) Steering is less self-correcting than higher trail Shifting weight to steer has lower effect than on higher trail geometries

Inconsistent Trail

As a bike design is scaled down to fit smaller riders, Toe Overlap (the tendency for the rider's toes to catch on the trailing edge of the front wheel when wide turns are taken) can become a problem. One approach bike designers take to mitigate this is to slacken (decrease) the Head Tube Angle in order to push the front wheel out farther from the rider's toes. This increases trail and, in extreme cases, can result in compromised handling.

One quick way to check for this design compromise is to see if there is a sharp jump in trail on the smaller sizes of a bike model.

Resources

These comments are compiled from various sources to give an idea of what to expect from a trail figure. These ranges are also not precise, but the differences between ranges can help to give an idea for what to expect as trail figures move from one end of a range to another.

