About

What is Bike Insights?

Bike Insights provides the cycling community with independent, data-driven insights about bike design. Our tools make it easy to search for bikes and compare them using powerful yet intuitive resources like our bike-on-bike comparison tool.

Insights Powered by the Community

Understanding bike design is about more than just comparing bike geometry numbers. We provide insights about the relationship between rider and bike and how categories influence designs to give you a more complete understanding of how a bike will work for you.

Bike Insights is powered by community support. Here are a few easy ways to pitch in:

Create a profile By joining our community, you’ll receive a personalized experience with insights tailored just to you.

By joining our community, you’ll receive a personalized experience with insights tailored just to you. Add bike geometries Add bikes that aren't yet listed or add your own private/custom geometries and get comparing!

Add bikes that aren't yet listed or add your own private/custom geometries and get comparing! Report your experienceSupport the community by leaving feedback on the bikes you've ridden.

Data Quality

We take data quality very seriously and are working hard every day to improve our database. We work with bike companies to establish best-practices for getting the most precise, accurate, and complete information out to cyclists. See somewhere we can do better? Please leave us your feedback!

Managed Brands

Bike Insights offers complementary tools to help you manage your brand’s data on our site. These tools are available for brands of all sizes and are a breeze to use.

The Team