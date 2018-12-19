Cyclopedia / Fork Length

Fork Length

What is Fork Length (Axle-to-Crown and Length-on-Axis)

Two distinct methods exist for measuring the length of a bicycle fork:

in a direct line from the fork crown to the axle. For suspension bikes, this length can be either: “Unsagged” Axle-to-Crown of the full, uncompressed fork length. “Sagged” Axle-to-Crown length, representing the shortened fork length with rider weight taken into consideration. Axle-to-Crown Length is the more common method of specifying fork length on modern bikes, measuredfrom the fork crown to the axle. For suspension bikes, this length can be either: Length-on-Axis is the less common method of specifying fork length on modern bikes, measured from the fork crown to the axle along the steering/head tube axis.

Bike companies will often fail to clearly specify the method used to measure a fork in their geometry tables, so it may be necessary to check for an accompanying diagram. If it's unclear which method a bike company uses, select Fork Length: Unknown.

Why is it important?

A change in fork length, such as when replacing a damaged fork or changing from a rigid fork to suspension fork, will change several other attributes of a bike’s geometry. Establishing the fork length used when determining the initial geometry is important so that these changes can evaluated.

Fork Length types

