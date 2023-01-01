Home
Compare
Categories
Brands
Search
Add Bikes
Cyclopedia
Compare
Categories
Brands
Search
Add Bikes
Cyclopedia
Log In or Sign Up
Log In or Sign Up
Brands
/
SCOTT Sports
SCOTT Sports
🇨🇭
Switzerland
scott-sports.com
Trending Bikes
Loading...
Recently Added Bikes
Loading...
Road Bike
Paved
Performance Road
SCOTT Sports Addict RC
2023
2023
2021
2020
2018
30
SCOTT Sports Foil
2023
2023
2022
2019
2013
RC Pro
Road Bike
Paved
Endurance Road
SCOTT Sports Addict SE
2021
2021
Base
SCOTT Sports Addict eRide
2022
2022
2021
Ultimate
SCOTT Sports Contessa Addict 15
2018
2020
2018
Base
SCOTT Sports contessa speedster 25 disk
2022
2022
Base
Road Bike
Paved
Sport Touring
SCOTT Sports Sportster P2
2008
2008
Base
Road Bike
Mixed-terrain
All-road/Gravel
SCOTT Sports Contessa Speedster Gravel
2022
2022
2020
15
SCOTT Sports Speedster Gravel
2022
2022
2021
2020
30
Road Bike
City and Utility
Fitness
SCOTT Sports Metrix
2023
2023
2022
2021
2019
10
Road Bike
City and Utility
Hybrid
SCOTT Sports Sub Cross
2019
2019
10
Road Bike
City and Utility
BMX/Dirt Jump
SCOTT Sports Voltage
2021
2021
Base
Mountain Bike
Hardtail
Hardtail Cross-country MTB
SCOTT Sports CONTESSA ACTIVE 30 BIKE
2021
2021
Base
SCOTT Sports Contessa Scale
2021
2021
920
940
SCOTT Sports Scale
2023
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2016
925
SCOTT Sports Scale RC
2023
2023
Team
Mountain Bike
Hardtail
Hardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
SCOTT Sports Comp Racing
1994
1994
Base
Mountain Bike
Full-suspension
Full-suspension Cross-country MTB
SCOTT Sports Contessa Scale
2021
2021
920
940
SCOTT Sports Spark
2022
2022
2021
2020
2019
2017
910
940
950
SCOTT Sports Spark RC
2022
2022
2021
2020
SL EVO AXS BIKE
Mountain Bike
Full-suspension
Full-suspension Trail MTB
SCOTT Sports Axis eRide EVO TOUR FS
2023
2023
Base
SCOTT Sports Genius
2023
2023
2021
2019
2016
2012
940 (+0.6° Headset Setting)
SCOTT Sports Lumen
2023
2023
eRIDE 910
Mountain Bike
Full-suspension
Full-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
SCOTT Sports Ransom 30
2008
2008
Base
SCOTT Sports Ransom 910
2022
2022
Base
SCOTT Sports Ransom eRide 910
2022
2022
Base
Mountain Bike
Fatbike
Rigid Fatbike
SCOTT Sports Big Jon
2018
2018
Base
Mountain Bike
Kids
Kids MTB
SCOTT Sports Contessa 24 Rigid
2021
2021
Base
SCOTT Sports roxter 24
2023
2023
Base
Suggest Brand Edit