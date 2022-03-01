Home
Compare
Categories
Brands
Search
Add Bikes
Cyclopedia
Compare
Categories
Brands
Search
Add Bikes
Cyclopedia
Log In or Sign Up
Log In or Sign Up
Brands
/
BH
BH
🇪🇸
Spain
bhbikes.com
Trending Bikes
Loading...
Recently Added Bikes
Loading...
Road Bike
Paved
Performance Road
BH ULTRALIGHT EVO
2022
2022
2016
Base
BH AEROLIGHT
2022
2022
6.0
BH G8
2020
2020
Disc
BH RS1
2022
2022
2021
2011
4.5
5.0
BH g6 Pro
2017
2017
Base
Road Bike
Mixed-terrain
Cyclocross
BH RX Team
2015
2015
Frame
Road Bike
Mixed-terrain
All-road/Gravel
BH GRAVELX
2022/3.0
2022/3.0
EVO
Mountain Bike
Hardtail
Hardtail Cross-country MTB
BH Expert
2021
2021
Base
BH Ultimate RC
2022
2022
7.0
Mountain Bike
Full-suspension
Full-suspension Cross-country MTB
BH Lynx race
2023
2023
Base
Suggest Brand Edit