Brands
/
Planet X
Planet X
🇬🇧
United Kingdom
planetx.co.uk
Road Bike
Paved
Performance Road
Planet X EC-130E Disc
2020
2020
Base
Planet X Nanolight
2015
2015
Base
Planet X Pro Carbon
2014
2014
Base
Planet X Pro Carbon Disc
2020
2020
Base
Planet X RT-57
2014
2014
Base
Planet X RT-80
2020
2020
Base
Planet X RTD-80
2015
2015
Base
Planet X Spitfire
2020
2020
Base
Road Bike
Paved
Endurance Road
Planet X Hurricane
2022
2022
2019
Base
Planet X Maratona
2016
2016
Carbon
Planet X Pro Carbon EVO
2022
2022
2019
Base
Planet X RR-58 V2
2017
2017
Base
Planet X RT-58
2014
2014
Base
Planet X Titus Roadrunner
2022
2022
Base
Road Bike
Paved
Touring
Planet X Kaffenback
2022
2022
2013 v.2
SRAM Rival 1 x 11
Road Bike
Mixed-terrain
Cyclocross
Planet X Pro Carbon XLS
2020
2020
Base
Planet X XLA Cyclocross
2019
2019
Base
Planet X XLA SL Cyclocross
2019
2019
Base
Planet X XLS EVO
2022
2022
Base
Road Bike
Mixed-terrain
All-road/Gravel
Planet X London Road SL
2019
2019
Base
Planet X Tempest V3 FM
2019
2019
Base
Planet X Tempest v3
2018
2018
Base
Planet X Titus Goldrush
2020
2020
Base
Road Bike
City and Utility
Commuter
Planet X London Road
2019
2019
Base
Mountain Bike
Rigid
Rigid MTB
Planet X Rocky Road
2021
2021
Base
Mountain Bike
Hardtail
Hardtail Cross-country MTB
Planet X Titus El Viajero
2022
2022
SRAM GX
Mountain Bike
Hardtail
Hardtail Trail MTB
Planet X Jack Flash 26"
2023
2023
Base
Planet X Titus Fireline
2021
2021
Base
Mountain Bike
Hardtail
Hardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Planet X Hello Dave
2020
2020
Base
