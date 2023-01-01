Home
Brands
/
Orbea
Orbea
🇪🇸
Spain
orbea.com
Road Bike
Paved
Performance Road
Orbea Gavia Aqua
2009
2009
Base
Orbea Opal
2010
2010
Base
Orbea Orca
2024
2024
2022
2021
2020
2015
2012
2005
M31eTEAM
OMX
Orbea Orca Aero
2022
2022
2021
2020
Base
Road Bike
Paved
Endurance Road
Orbea Avant
2021
2021
2020
2017
2014
H30-D
Orbea Gain
2023
2023
2021
2020
M30i
Orbea Gain M10i
2022
2022
Base
Road Bike
Paved
Sport Touring
Orbea Carpe
2023
2023
2021
10
Orbea Vector
2023
2023
2021
2020
15
Drop
Drop LTD
i5
Road Bike
Mixed-terrain
All-road/Gravel
Orbea Terra
2023
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
H40
M31eTeam 1X 2023
Road Bike
City and Utility
Commuter
Orbea Vibe
2022
2022
H30
Road Bike
City and Utility
Mini-velo/Folding
Orbea Katu
2019
2019
30
40
Mountain Bike
Hardtail
Hardtail Cross-country MTB
Orbea Alma
2021
2021
2020
2018
H20
M30
Orbea Onna 10
2022
2022
Base
Orbea Urrun
2022
2022
Base
Mountain Bike
Hardtail
Hardtail Trail MTB
Orbea Laufey
2022
2022
2020
24 h10
Orbea MX
2021
2021
2020
30
Mountain Bike
Full-suspension
Full-suspension Cross-country MTB
Orbea OIZ
2023
2023
2022
2021
2020
M10
Orbea Oiz
2023 M-TEAM
2023 M-TEAM
M-TEAM
Mountain Bike
Full-suspension
Full-suspension Trail MTB
Orbea Occam
2022
2022
2020
2016
Base
Orbea Rise
2021
2021
150mm Fork
M- ltd 140mm fork
Orbea Wild FS
2021
2021
Carbon
Mountain Bike
Full-suspension
Full-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Orbea Rallon
2022
2022
2020
2018
2016
M-TEAM
