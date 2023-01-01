2019 Mokumono Cycles Delta Base
- Category
- Commuter
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
Stack
591mm
591mm
619mm
Reach
384mm
384mm
394mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.54:1
1.54:1
1.57:1
Top Tube Slope
14deg
14deg
14deg
Head Tube Angle
71.2deg
71.2deg
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
154mm
154mm
182mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
267mm
267mm
287mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
435mm
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
429.3mm
429.3mm
429.3mm
Front-Center
612.7mm
612.7mm
622.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
608.7mm
608.7mm
618.7mm
Wheelbase
1038mm
1038mm
1048mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length, Unknown
399.5mm
399.5mm
399.5mm
Trail
67.2mm
high
67.2mm
high
65.4mm
high
Mechanical Trail
63.6mm
63.6mm
62.4mm
Wheel Flop
20.5mm
20.5mm
18.8mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
105.7mm
170 mm cranks
105.7mm
170 mm cranks
95.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
97mm
170 mm cranks
97mm
170 mm cranks
117mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
Small
Medium
Large
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
45mm
45mm
65mm
Tire Width Max
50mm
50mm
50mm
Tire Outer Diameter
674mm
674mm
714mm
Bike Length with Tires
1712mm
1712mm
1762mm
Stem Length
90mm
110mm
120mm
Stem Angle
-17deg
-7deg
-7deg
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
165 cm
to175 cm
175 cm
to185 cm
185 cm
to195 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
