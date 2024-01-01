2020 SCOTT Sports Scale 980
- Category
- Hardtail Cross-country MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- 100mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Large
Stack
614.6mm
Reach
463.3mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.33:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
480mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
110mm
Top Tube Slope
14.4deg
Head Tube Angle
67deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
53.3mm
Bottom Bracket Height
315mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
421.6mm
Front-Center
1226.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
1225mm
Wheelbase
1646.6mm
Fork Offset/Rake
481.8mm
Trail
-367.1mm
Mechanical Trail
-337.9mm
Wheel Flop
-132mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
687.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
145mm
170 mm cranks
980 Build
Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
57.2mm
Tire Outer Diameter
736.6mm
Bike Length with Tires
2383.2mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Cross-country MTB
Source:https://www.scott-sports.com/au/en/product/scott-scale-980-black-cn-bike