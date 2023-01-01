2016 SCOTT Sports Scale 700 RC
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XL
Stack
601.9mm
Reach
466mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.29:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
530mm
Top Tube Slope
8.7deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
125mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
44mm
Bottom Bracket Height
303.9mm
Chainstay Length
427mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
424.7mm
Front-Center
728.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
727.3mm
Wheelbase
1152mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
Trail
86.4mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
80.7mm
Wheel Flop
28.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
210.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
133.9mm
170 mm cranks
700 RC Build
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.2in
Tire Outer Diameter
695.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1847.8mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://www.biker-boarder.de/scott/1500300s.html