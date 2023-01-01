HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
SCOTT Sports
/
Scale

2016 SCOTT Sports Scale 700 RC

Category
Hardtail Trail MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
Frame
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
XL
Somewhat aggressive stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry

Geometry

XL
Stack
601.9mm
Reach
466mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.29:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
530mm
Top Tube Slope
8.7deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
125mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
44mm
Bottom Bracket Height
303.9mm
Chainstay Length
427mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
424.7mm
Front-Center
728.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
727.3mm
Wheelbase
1152mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
Trail
86.4mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
80.7mm
Wheel Flop
28.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
210.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
133.9mm
170 mm cranks

700 RC Build

XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.2in
Tire Outer Diameter
695.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1847.8mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Category Trend
Hardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://www.biker-boarder.de/scott/1500300s.html
