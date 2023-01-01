HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Argon 18
/
Gallium

2018 Argon 18 Gallium Base

Category
Performance Road
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Carbon/Composite
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Rim brake
54
Somewhat aggressive stack and reachvs category

Geometry

54
Stack
545mm
Reach
395mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.38:1
Seat Tube Length, Effective Center
530mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
560mm
Head Tube Angle
72.7deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
139mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
75mm
Bottom Bracket Height
261mm
Wheelbase
990mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop
Standover Height
770mm
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
91mm
170 mm cranks

Base Build

54
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1662mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Category Trend
Performance Road
Source:https://www.cyclingavenue.com/en/argon18-gallium-a18-fra14674-00097
