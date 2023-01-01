2018 Argon 18 Gallium Base
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
54
Stack
545mm
Reach
395mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.38:1
Seat Tube Length, Effective Center
530mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
560mm
Head Tube Angle
72.7deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
139mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
75mm
Bottom Bracket Height
261mm
Wheelbase
990mm
Trail
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
Wheel Flop
—
Standover Height
770mm
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
91mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
54
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1662mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
Source:https://www.cyclingavenue.com/en/argon18-gallium-a18-fra14674-00097