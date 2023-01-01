2020 Gogoro Eeyo Eeyo 1s
- Category
- Commuter
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake, E-bike
Geometry
One Size
Stack
607.3mm
Reach
377.3mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.61:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
546mm
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
181mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
75mm
Bottom Bracket Height
264mm
Chainstay Length
429mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
422.4mm
Front-Center
602.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
597.6mm
Wheelbase
1020mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
376mm
Trail
62.8mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
59.8mm
Wheel Flop
18.5mm
Standover Height
739mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
93.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
94mm
170 mm cranks
1s Build
One Size
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1698mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCommuter
