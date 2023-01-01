2016 Giant Bicycles Seek 1
- Category
- Commuter
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
LG
SM
MD
XL
Stack
660mm
—
—
—
Reach
410mm
—
—
—
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.61:1
—
—
—
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
430mm
—
—
—
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
589mm
559mm
572mm
610mm
Top Tube Slope
24.9deg
—
—
—
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
74deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
140mm
114mm
124mm
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
—
—
—
Bottom Bracket Height
279mm
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
455mm
455mm
455mm
455mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
449.6mm
—
—
—
Front-Center
631.3mm
—
—
—
Front-Center Horizontal
627.4mm
—
—
—
Wheelbase
1077mm
1046mm
1054mm
1097mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40mm
—
—
—
Trail
77.9mm
high
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
73.6mm
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
24mm
—
—
—
Standover Height
820mm
777mm
798mm
846mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
112.3mm
170 mm cranks
—
170 mm cranks
—
170 mm cranks
—
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
109mm
170 mm cranks
—
170 mm cranks
—
170 mm cranks
—
170 mm cranks
1 Build
LG
SM
MD
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
38mm
38mm
38mm
38mm
Tire Width Max
46mm
46mm
46mm
46mm
Tire Outer Diameter
698mm
698mm
698mm
698mm
Bike Length with Tires
1775mm
1744mm
1752mm
1795mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCommuter
