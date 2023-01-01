HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Giant Bicycles
/
Seek

2016 Giant Bicycles Seek 1

Category
Commuter
Design
Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Aluminum
Fork
Aluminum
Features
Disc brake
LG
Very upright stack and reachvs category

Geometry

LG
SM
MD
XL
Stack
660mm
Reach
410mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.61:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
430mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
589mm
559mm
572mm
610mm
Top Tube Slope
24.9deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
74deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
140mm
114mm
124mm
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
279mm
Chainstay Length
455mm
455mm
455mm
455mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
449.6mm
Front-Center
631.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
627.4mm
Wheelbase
1077mm
1046mm
1054mm
1097mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40mm
Trail
77.9mm
high
Mechanical Trail
73.6mm
Wheel Flop
24mm
Standover Height
820mm
777mm
798mm
846mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
112.3mm
170 mm cranks
170 mm cranks
170 mm cranks
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
109mm
170 mm cranks
170 mm cranks
170 mm cranks
170 mm cranks

1 Build

LG
SM
MD
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
38mm
38mm
38mm
38mm
Tire Width Max
46mm
46mm
46mm
46mm
Tire Outer Diameter
698mm
698mm
698mm
698mm
Bike Length with Tires
1775mm
1744mm
1752mm
1795mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Commuter
