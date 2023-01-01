2020 Radon Bikes Jab Base
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Titanium
- Suspension
- 170mm fork travel, 25% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
587mm
597mm
606mm
619mm
Reach
429mm
448mm
466mm
482mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.37:1
1.33:1
1.3:1
1.28:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
395mm
425mm
455mm
490mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
576mm
598mm
620mm
642mm
Top Tube Slope
21.1deg
18.5deg
15.9deg
13.5deg
Head Tube Angle
64.7deg
64.7deg
64.7deg
64.7deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.1deg
74.1deg
74.1deg
74.1deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
110mm
120mm
135mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
10mm
10mm
10mm
10mm
Bottom Bracket Height
343mm
343mm
343mm
343mm
Chainstay Length
428mm
428mm
428mm
428mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
427.9mm
427.9mm
427.9mm
427.9mm
Front-Center
742.2mm
765.2mm
787.2mm
810.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
742.1mm
765.1mm
787.1mm
810.1mm
Wheelbase
1170mm
1193mm
1215mm
1238mm
Fork Offset/Rake
36.5mm
35.8mm
35.6mm
36.4mm
Trail
126.5mm
very high
127.2mm
very high
127.5mm
very high
126.6mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
114.3mm
115mm
115.2mm
114.5mm
Wheel Flop
48.9mm
49.2mm
49.2mm
48.9mm
Standover Height
727mm
745mm
760mm
781mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
219.2mm
170 mm cranks
242.2mm
170 mm cranks
264.2mm
170 mm cranks
287.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
173mm
170 mm cranks
173mm
170 mm cranks
173mm
170 mm cranks
173mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Width Max
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
705.9mm
705.9mm
705.9mm
705.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1875.9mm
1898.9mm
1920.9mm
1943.9mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
780mm
780mm
780mm
780mm
Stem Length
40mm
40mm
50mm
50mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://www.radon-bikes.de/mountainbike/fullsuspension/jab/jab-90-2020/