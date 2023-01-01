2020 Temple Cycles Classic Lightweight Base
Geometry
S
M
L
Stack
556mm
585mm
625mm
Reach
384mm
390mm
403mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.45:1
1.5:1
1.55:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
510mm
550mm
590mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
540mm
565mm
590mm
Top Tube Slope
7.1deg
6deg
5.9deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
141mm
170mm
214mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
69mm
69mm
69mm
Bottom Bracket Height
270mm
270mm
270mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
424.4mm
424.4mm
424.4mm
Front-Center
598.6mm
614.5mm
640.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
594.6mm
610.6mm
636.6mm
Wheelbase
1019mm
1035mm
1061mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
Trail
66mm
high
66mm
high
66mm
high
Mechanical Trail
62.6mm
62.6mm
62.6mm
Wheel Flop
19.9mm
19.9mm
19.9mm
Standover Height
760mm
800mm
850mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
89.6mm
170 mm cranks
105.5mm
170 mm cranks
131.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
100mm
170 mm cranks
100mm
170 mm cranks
100mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
28mm
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1697mm
1713mm
1739mm
Stem Length
80mm
80mm
80mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
