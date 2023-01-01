2021 Resonator Wizards Of Titan Base
- Category
- Progressive Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Titanium
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
L
Stack
544mm
553mm
Reach
393mm
416mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.38:1
1.33:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
470mm
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
560mm
585mm
Top Tube Slope
10.1deg
7.6deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
140mm
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
45mm
45mm
Bottom Bracket Height
308mm
308mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
422.6mm
422.6mm
Front-Center
622mm
648mm
Front-Center Horizontal
620.4mm
646.4mm
Wheelbase
1043mm
1069mm
Fork Offset/Rake
33.5mm
33mm
Trail
99.7mm
very high
100.1mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
93mm
93.5mm
Wheel Flop
33.3mm
33.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
99mm
170 mm cranks
125mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
138mm
170 mm cranks
138mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
M
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
42mm
42mm
Tire Width Max
62mm
62mm
Tire Outer Diameter
706mm
706mm
Bike Length with Tires
1749mm
1775mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
165 cm
to180 cm
180 cm
to189 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendProgressive Gravel
