2020 Antidote Darkmatter 27,5 Base
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- 203mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
L
Stack
608mm
617mm
Reach
417mm
445mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.46:1
1.39:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
420mm
450mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
580mm
610mm
Head Tube Angle
63.5deg
63.5deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, ETT HT Top
75deg
75deg
Seat Tube Exit Angle
68deg
68deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
8mm
8mm
Bottom Bracket Height
345mm
345mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
434.9mm
434.9mm
Front-Center
770.1mm
802.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
770.1mm
802.1mm
Wheelbase
1205mm
1237mm
Fork Offset/Rake
48mm
48mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
585mm
585mm
Trail
122.3mm
very high
122.3mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
109.5mm
109.5mm
Wheel Flop
48.9mm
48.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
247.2mm
170 mm cranks
279.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
175mm
170 mm cranks
175mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
M
L
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
705.9mm
705.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1910.9mm
1942.9mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendFull-suspension Downhill/Freeride MTB
