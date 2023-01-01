2016 Soma Fabrications Juice Base
- Category
- Hardtail Cross-country MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 100mm fork travel, 20% sag
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
xxl
Stack
590mm
Reach
462mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.28:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
546mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
640mm
Top Tube Slope
6.2deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
62mm
Bottom Bracket Height
251.2mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
440.7mm
Front-Center
700mm
Front-Center Horizontal
697.3mm
Wheelbase
1138mm
Fork Offset/Rake
46mm
Trail
62.1mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
58.6mm
Wheel Flop
19.5mm
Standover Height
825.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
216.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
81.2mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
xxl
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.2mm
Tire Outer Diameter
626.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1764.4mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Cross-country MTB
Source:https://www.somafab.com/archives/product/juice2014_2016