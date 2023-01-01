HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bike InsightsLog In or Sign Up
Soma Fabrications
/
Juice

2016 Soma Fabrications Juice Base

Category
Hardtail Cross-country MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
Frame
Steel
Fork
Aluminum
Suspension
100mm fork travel, 20% sag
Features
Disc brake, Single-speed capable
xxl
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Very aggressive stack and reachvs category

Geometry

xxl
Stack
590mm
Reach
462mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.28:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
546mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
640mm
Top Tube Slope
6.2deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
62mm
Bottom Bracket Height
251.2mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
440.7mm
Front-Center
700mm
Front-Center Horizontal
697.3mm
Wheelbase
1138mm
Fork Offset/Rake
46mm
Trail
62.1mm
mid/​neutral
Mechanical Trail
58.6mm
Wheel Flop
19.5mm
Standover Height
825.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
216.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
81.2mm
170 mm cranks

Base Build

xxl
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.2mm
Tire Outer Diameter
626.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1764.4mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Hardtail Cross-country MTB
Source:https://www.somafab.com/archives/product/juice2014_2016
Suggest Bike Edit