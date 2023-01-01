2020 Liteville 4-ONE Mk1 Base
- Category
- Progressive Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
529.2mm
557.4mm
585mm
613.8mm
Reach
395mm
415mm
435mm
455mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.34:1
1.34:1
1.34:1
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
441mm
465mm
489mm
513mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
557mm
585mm
614mm
642mm
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
70deg
70deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, Unknown
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
140mm
170mm
200mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
284mm
284mm
284mm
284mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
415mm
420mm
425mm
430mm
Front-Center
616.1mm
646.2mm
676.3mm
706.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
612.1mm
642.4mm
672.7mm
702.9mm
Wheelbase
1027.1mm
1062.4mm
1097.7mm
1132.9mm
Fork Offset/Rake
47mm
47mm
47mm
47mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
395mm
395mm
395mm
395mm
Trail
78.8mm
high
78.8mm
high
78.8mm
high
78.8mm
high
Mechanical Trail
74.1mm
74.1mm
74.1mm
74.1mm
Wheel Flop
25.3mm
25.3mm
25.3mm
25.3mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
92.1mm
170 mm cranks
122.2mm
170 mm cranks
152.3mm
170 mm cranks
182.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
114mm
170 mm cranks
114mm
170 mm cranks
114mm
170 mm cranks
114mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
40mm
40mm
40mm
Tire Width Max
40mm
40mm
40mm
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
708mm
708mm
708mm
708mm
Bike Length with Tires
1735.1mm
1770.4mm
1805.7mm
1840.9mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
158 cm
to169 cm
167 cm
to178 cm
176 cm
to186 cm
184 cm
to195 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendProgressive Gravel
