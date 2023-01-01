2020 Tokyobike Sport Base
Geometry
470
530
570
610
Stack
487.4mm
525.2mm
544.1mm
581.9mm
Reach
387.3mm
402.3mm
432.1mm
460.6mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.26:1
1.31:1
1.26:1
1.26:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
470mm
530mm
570mm
610mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
522.5mm
548mm
583mm
622mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
Bottom Bracket Height
260.5mm
260.5mm
260.5mm
260.5mm
Chainstay Length
410mm
410mm
410mm
410mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
406.9mm
406.9mm
406.9mm
406.9mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
Standover Height
713.1mm
761.2mm
789.9mm
828.1mm
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
90.5mm
170 mm cranks
90.5mm
170 mm cranks
90.5mm
170 mm cranks
90.5mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
470
530
570
610
Wheel Size
650C
571 mm BSD
650C
571 mm BSD
650C
571 mm BSD
650C
571 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
621mm
621mm
621mm
621mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
480mm
480mm
480mm
520mm
Stem Length
80mm
80mm
100mm
100mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
4 ft 11 in
to5 ft 5 in
5 ft 3 in
to5 ft 9 in
5 ft 7 in
to5 ft 11 in
5 ft 11 in
to6 ft 3 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendCommuter
