2022 Orbea Orca M20LTD
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
53cm
Stack
552mm
Reach
385mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
548.5mm
Top Tube Slope
7.8deg
Head Tube Angle
72.8deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
148mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
269mm
Chainstay Length
408mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
402mm
Front-Center
583.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
579.1mm
Wheelbase
981mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
Fork Length, Unknown
370mm
Trail
59.9mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
57.3mm
Wheel Flop
16.9mm
Standover Height
787mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
71.8mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
96.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
M20LTD Build
53cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1659mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
Stem Length
90mm
Stem Angle
-6deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
