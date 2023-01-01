HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Orbea
/
Orca

2012 Orbea Orca b105

Category
Performance Road
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Carbon/Composite
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Rim brake
55
Somewhat upright stack and reachvs category

Geometry

55
Stack
572mm
Reach
382mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
555mm
Top Tube Slope
10.1deg
Head Tube Angle
73.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.2deg
Head Tube Length
165mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
264mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
408mm
Front-Center
584.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
580mm
Wheelbase
988mm
Fork Offset/Rake
47.3mm
Trail
49.6mm
mid/​neutral
Mechanical Trail
47.6mm
Wheel Flop
13.5mm
Standover Height
807mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
77.7mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
91.5mm
172.5 mm cranks

b105 Build

55
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
23mm
Tire Outer Diameter
668mm
Bike Length with Tires
1656mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
42mm
Stem Length
110mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Performance Road
Source:https://www.orbea.com/downloads/orbea-2014-fr.pdf
