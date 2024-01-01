2023 Veloheld Lane Base
- Category
- Commuter
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
567mm
597mm
618mm
639mm
Reach
407mm
408mm
411mm
414mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.39:1
1.46:1
1.5:1
1.54:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
510mm
540mm
570mm
600mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
575mm
590mm
600mm
615mm
Top Tube Slope
8.1deg
8.1deg
7.2deg
6.4deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
72deg
72.5deg
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73deg
73deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
135mm
165mm
185mm
205mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
288mm
288mm
288mm
288mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
435.9mm
435.9mm
435.9mm
435.9mm
Front-Center
633mm
638.9mm
642.9mm
646.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
630.1mm
636.1mm
640.1mm
644.1mm
Wheelbase
1066mm
1072mm
1076mm
1080mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
51mm
Trail
62.7mm
mid/neutral
59.5mm
mid/neutral
56.3mm
mid/neutral
53.1mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
59.4mm
56.5mm
53.7mm
50.8mm
Wheel Flop
18.9mm
17.5mm
16.1mm
14.8mm
Standover Height
790mm
820mm
840mm
870mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
115mm
170 mm cranks
120.9mm
170 mm cranks
124.9mm
170 mm cranks
128.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
118mm
170 mm cranks
118mm
170 mm cranks
118mm
170 mm cranks
118mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
37mm
37mm
37mm
37mm
Tire Outer Diameter
696mm
696mm
696mm
696mm
Bike Length with Tires
1762mm
1768mm
1772mm
1776mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
165 cm
to175 cm
174 cm
to185 cm
184 cm
to190 cm
189 cm
to195 cm
PBH
77 in
to81 in
82 in
to87 in
86 in
to91 in
90 in
to96 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCommuter
Source:https://www.veloheld.de/veloheld-lane-alfine-rohloff-komplettrad/