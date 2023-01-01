2021 Boardman Bikes ADV 8.6w
- Category
- Progressive Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake, Women's
Geometry
SM
Stack
540mm
Reach
365mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.48:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
470mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
515mm
Top Tube Slope
10.1deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
73mm
Bottom Bracket Height
270mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
423.8mm
Front-Center
588mm
Front-Center Horizontal
583.4mm
Wheelbase
1007.2mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Trail
68.4mm
high
Mechanical Trail
64.5mm
Wheel Flop
21.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
80mm
165 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
105mm
165 mm cranks
8.6w Build
SM
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
686mm
Bike Length with Tires
1693.2mm
Crank Length
165mm
Handlebar Width
40mm
Stem Length
70mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
162 cm
to172 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendProgressive Gravel
Source:https://geometrygeeks.bike/bike/boardman-adv-8-6w-2021/