2021 Canyon Bicycles Commuter 7
- Category
- Commuter
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
Extra Large
Stack
538mm
557mm
591mm
625mm
Reach
408mm
423mm
444mm
471mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.32:1
1.32:1
1.33:1
1.33:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
400mm
440mm
485mm
535mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
567mm
588mm
619mm
656mm
Top Tube Slope
16.5deg
13.9deg
12.2deg
10.2deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
135mm
155mm
190mm
180mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
73mm
Bottom Bracket Height
276.5mm
276.5mm
276.5mm
282.5mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
438mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
420.7mm
420.7mm
420.7mm
431.9mm
Front-Center
614.2mm
636.1mm
668mm
684mm
Front-Center Horizontal
611.3mm
633.3mm
665.3mm
680.1mm
Wheelbase
1032mm
1054mm
1086mm
1112mm
Fork Offset/Rake
41.1mm
41.7mm
41.3mm
33.5mm
Trail
69.3mm
high
68.6mm
high
69mm
high
77mm
high
Mechanical Trail
65.7mm
65.1mm
65.4mm
73.4mm
Wheel Flop
20.8mm
20.7mm
20.8mm
22.1mm
Standover Height
720mm
740mm
770mm
820mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
107.7mm
170 mm cranks
129.6mm
170 mm cranks
161.5mm
170 mm cranks
158.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
106.5mm
170 mm cranks
106.5mm
170 mm cranks
106.5mm
170 mm cranks
112.5mm
170 mm cranks
7 Build
Small
Medium
Large
Extra Large
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.75in
1.75in
1.75in
1.75in
Tire Outer Diameter
672.9mm
672.9mm
672.9mm
710.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1704.9mm
1726.9mm
1758.9mm
1822.9mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
630mm
630mm
630mm
630mm
Stem Length
80mm
80mm
80mm
80mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
160 cm
to170 cm
170 cm
to180 cm
180 cm
to190 cm
190 cm
to
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCommuter
Source:https://www.canyon.com/en-ca/hybrid-bikes/commuter-bikes/commuter/commuter-7/2798.html?dwvar_2798_pv_rahmenfarbe=GY#productReviews_trustpilot, https://www.canyon.com/en-ca/hybrid-bikes/commuter-bikes/commuter/commuter-7/2798.html?dwvar_2798_pv_rahmenfarbe=GY