2016 Merida Bikes Scultura 6000
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
S
Stack
524mm
Reach
383mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.37:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
535mm
Top Tube Slope
4.8deg
Head Tube Angle
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
125mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
66mm
Bottom Bracket Height
270mm
Chainstay Length
400mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
394.5mm
Front-Center
575.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
571.5mm
Wheelbase
966mm
Fork Offset/Rake
42mm
Fork Length, Unknown
370mm
Trail
61.9mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
59mm
Wheel Flop
17.7mm
Standover Height
744mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
69.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
100mm
170 mm cranks
6000 Build
S
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Width Max
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1638mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
Source:https://store.pedalrevolution.co.uk/bikes/road-bikes/merida-scultura-9000-2016-carbon-road-bike__1771155