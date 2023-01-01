HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Merida Bikes
/
Scultura

2014 Merida Bikes Scultura 901 lite

Category
Performance Road
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Aluminum
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Rim brake
M/L
Average stack and reachvs category

Geometry

M/L
Stack
571mm
Reach
390mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.46:1
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
560mm
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
170mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
268mm
Bottom Bracket Height
66mm
Chainstay Length
408mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
307.6mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
374mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
-104mm
170 mm cranks

901 lite Build

M/L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
23mm
Tire Outer Diameter
668mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Performance Road
