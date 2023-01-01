2014 Merida Bikes Scultura 901 lite
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
M/L
Stack
571mm
Reach
390mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.46:1
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
560mm
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
170mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
268mm
Bottom Bracket Height
66mm
Chainstay Length
408mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
307.6mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
374mm
Trail
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
Wheel Flop
—
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
-104mm
170 mm cranks
901 lite Build
M/L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
23mm
Tire Outer Diameter
668mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendPerformance Road
