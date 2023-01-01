2016 Jamis Bicycles Quest Elite
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
54
Stack
581mm
Reach
362mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.6:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
480mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
540mm
Top Tube Slope
13.7deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
984.5mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
409.4mm
Front-Center
560mm
Front-Center Horizontal
574.6mm
Wheelbase
984mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
Fork Length, Unknown
385mm
Trail
296.8mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
282.2mm
Wheel Flop
87.2mm
Standover Height
786mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
-665mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
812mm
172.5 mm cranks
Elite Build
54
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Width Max
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
2105mm
Bike Length with Tires
3089mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
Stem Length
100mm
Stem Angle
0deg
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 7 in
to510 ft 0 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
Source:https://www.jamisbikes.com/catalog_archive/