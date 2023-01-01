2022 RONDO Bogan ST (High Axle)
- Category
- Progressive Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
577mm
595mm
611mm
633mm
Reach
409mm
413mm
423mm
432mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
1.44:1
1.44:1
1.47:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
470mm
490mm
510mm
530mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
573mm
583mm
598mm
618mm
Top Tube Slope
13.1deg
12.8deg
12.1deg
12.1deg
Head Tube Angle
70.8deg
70.8deg
70.8deg
70.8deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.8deg
73.8deg
73.8deg
73.8deg
Head Tube Length
140mm
160mm
180mm
200mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
86mm
86mm
86mm
86mm
Bottom Bracket Height
275mm
275mm
275mm
275mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
435mm
435mm
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
426.4mm
426.4mm
426.4mm
426.4mm
Front-Center
644mm
655mm
671mm
680mm
Front-Center Horizontal
638.2mm
649.3mm
665.5mm
674.5mm
Wheelbase
1064.7mm
1075.7mm
1091.9mm
1101mm
Fork Offset/Rake
55mm
55mm
55mm
55mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
390mm
390mm
390mm
390mm
Trail
67.5mm
high
67.5mm
high
67.5mm
high
67.5mm
high
Mechanical Trail
63.7mm
63.7mm
63.7mm
63.7mm
Wheel Flop
21mm
21mm
21mm
21mm
Standover Height
775mm
795mm
810mm
835mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
113mm
170 mm cranks
121.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
137.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
144mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
105mm
170 mm cranks
102.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
102.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
100mm
175 mm cranks
ST (High Axle) Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
Tire Outer Diameter
722mm
722mm
722mm
722mm
Bike Length with Tires
1786.7mm
1797.7mm
1813.9mm
1823mm
Crank Length
170mm
172.5mm
172.5mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
440mm
440mm
460mm
460mm
Stem Length
60mm
60mm
80mm
80mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendProgressive Gravel
Source:https://rondo.cc/bogan-st2,611,pl