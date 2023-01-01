2019 Cannondale Bikes Treadwell EQ Remixte
- Category
- Commuter
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake, Step-through
Geometry
SM
LG
Stack
550mm
580mm
Reach
368mm
379mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
1.53:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
387mm
450mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
557mm
579mm
Top Tube Slope
20.4deg
16.4deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
Head Tube Length
135mm
165mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
64mm
64mm
Bottom Bracket Height
275mm
275mm
Chainstay Length
465mm
465mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
460.6mm
460.6mm
Front-Center
601mm
618mm
Front-Center Horizontal
598.4mm
615.4mm
Wheelbase
1059mm
1076mm
Fork Offset/Rake
55mm
55mm
Trail
61.7mm
mid/neutral
58.6mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
58.2mm
55.4mm
Wheel Flop
19.4mm
18mm
Standover Height
545mm
549mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
92mm
170 mm cranks
109mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
105mm
170 mm cranks
105mm
170 mm cranks
EQ Remixte Build
SM
LG
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
47mm
47mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1737mm
1754mm
Handlebar Width
740mm
740mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCommuter
Source:https://www.cannondale.com/en/USA/Bike/ProductDetail?Id=76614923-8c65-4c11-8f56-628c83d0c300&parentid=undefined