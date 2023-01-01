2019 Cannondale Bikes Treadwell EQ
- Category
- Commuter
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
SM
MD
LG
Stack
550mm
580mm
610mm
Reach
368mm
379mm
390mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
1.53:1
1.56:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
387mm
450mm
513mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
557mm
579mm
600mm
Top Tube Slope
20.4deg
16.4deg
12.6deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
71deg
Head Tube Length
135mm
165mm
196mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
64mm
64mm
64mm
Bottom Bracket Height
275mm
275mm
275mm
Chainstay Length
460mm
460mm
460mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
455.5mm
455.5mm
455.5mm
Front-Center
601mm
618mm
639mm
Front-Center Horizontal
603.5mm
620.5mm
641.5mm
Wheelbase
1059mm
1076mm
1097mm
Fork Offset/Rake
55mm
55mm
55mm
Trail
61.7mm
mid/neutral
58.6mm
mid/neutral
58.6mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
58.2mm
55.4mm
55.4mm
Wheel Flop
19.4mm
18mm
18mm
Standover Height
665mm
709mm
747mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
92mm
170 mm cranks
109mm
170 mm cranks
130mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
105mm
170 mm cranks
105mm
170 mm cranks
105mm
170 mm cranks
EQ Build
SM
MD
LG
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
47mm
47mm
47mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1737mm
1754mm
1775mm
Handlebar Width
740mm
740mm
740mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
