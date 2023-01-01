2018 Specialized Bicycles Epic Expert
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 100mm fork travel, 30% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
L
XL
Stack
588mm
597mm
611mm
Reach
408mm
433mm
456mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
1.38:1
1.34:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
400mm
434mm
470mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
568mm
595mm
623mm
Top Tube Slope
21.5deg
18.1deg
15.2deg
Head Tube Angle
69.5deg
69.5deg
69.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.75deg
74.75deg
74.75deg
Head Tube Length
95mm
105mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
38.9mm
38.9mm
38.9mm
Bottom Bracket Height
325.4mm
325.4mm
325.4mm
Chainstay Length
438mm
438mm
438mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
436.3mm
436.3mm
436.3mm
Front-Center
659mm
688mm
716mm
Front-Center Horizontal
658.7mm
686.7mm
715.7mm
Wheelbase
1095mm
1123mm
1152mm
Fork Offset/Rake
42mm
42mm
42mm
Fork Length, Unknown
506mm
506mm
506mm
Trail
91.4mm
very high
91.4mm
very high
91.4mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
85.6mm
85.6mm
85.6mm
Wheel Flop
30mm
30mm
30mm
Standover Height
764mm
770mm
776mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
124.7mm
170 mm cranks
148.7mm
175 mm cranks
176.7mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
155.4mm
170 mm cranks
150.4mm
175 mm cranks
150.4mm
175 mm cranks
Expert Build
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
Tire Width Max
2.3in
2.3in
2.3in
Tire Outer Diameter
728.7mm
728.7mm
728.7mm
Bike Length with Tires
1823.7mm
1851.7mm
1880.7mm
Crank Length
170mm
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
720mm
720mm
720mm
Stem Length
60mm
80mm
90mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension Cross-country MTB
Source:https://www.specialized.com/us/en/mens-epic-expert/p/128845?color=240108-128845&searchText=90318-3102