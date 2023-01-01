2018 Raleigh Bikes Tourist Complete
- Category
- Commuter
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
SM/52cm
MD/54cm
LG/56cm
Stack
524mm
545mm
563mm
Reach
387mm
404mm
417mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.35:1
1.35:1
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
550mm
570mm
590mm
Seat Tube Length, Effective Unknown
550mm
570mm
590mm
Top Tube Slope
-0.2deg
0deg
-0.1deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
110mm
130mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
75mm
75mm
75mm
Bottom Bracket Height
281mm
281mm
281mm
Chainstay Length
455mm
455mm
455mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
448.8mm
448.8mm
448.8mm
Front-Center
612.8mm
628.7mm
652.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
608.2mm
624.2mm
648.2mm
Wheelbase
1057mm
1073mm
1097mm
Fork Offset/Rake
60mm
60mm
60mm
Trail
59.1mm
mid/neutral
59.1mm
mid/neutral
59.1mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
55.9mm
55.9mm
55.9mm
Wheel Flop
18.2mm
18.2mm
18.2mm
Standover Height
791mm
811mm
829mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
86.8mm
170 mm cranks
102.7mm
170 mm cranks
126.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
111mm
170 mm cranks
111mm
170 mm cranks
111mm
170 mm cranks
Complete Build
SM/52cm
MD/54cm
LG/56cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
45mm
45mm
45mm
Tire Outer Diameter
712mm
712mm
712mm
Bike Length with Tires
1769mm
1785mm
1809mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
170mm
Stem Length
90mm
90mm
90mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 4 in
to5 ft 7 in
5 ft 7 in
to5 ft 10 in
5 ft 10 in
to6 ft 1 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCommuter
