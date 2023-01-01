2019 Pole Bicycles Stamina 140 Base
- Category
- Full-suspension Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 140mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
598mm
608mm
608mm
618mm
Reach
440mm
470mm
500mm
520mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.36:1
1.29:1
1.22:1
1.19:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
400mm
400mm
420mm
440mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
570mm
600mm
630mm
660mm
Head Tube Angle
64deg
64deg
64deg
64deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, ETT HT Top
78.6deg
78.6deg
78.6deg
78.6deg
Seat Tube Exit Angle
77.5deg
77.5deg
77.5deg
77.5deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
120mm
120mm
135mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
20mm
20mm
20mm
20mm
Bottom Bracket Height
354.5mm
354.5mm
354.5mm
354.5mm
Chainstay Length
450mm
450mm
450mm
450mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
449.6mm
449.6mm
449.6mm
449.6mm
Front-Center
780mm
810mm
840mm
870mm
Front-Center Horizontal
780.4mm
810.4mm
840.4mm
860.4mm
Wheelbase
1230mm
1260mm
1290mm
1310mm
Fork Offset/Rake
42mm
42mm
42mm
42mm
Trail
135.9mm
very high
135.9mm
very high
135.9mm
very high
135.9mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
122.2mm
122.2mm
122.2mm
122.2mm
Wheel Flop
53.6mm
53.6mm
53.6mm
53.6mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
235.5mm
170 mm cranks
265.5mm
170 mm cranks
295.5mm
170 mm cranks
325.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
184.5mm
170 mm cranks
184.5mm
170 mm cranks
184.5mm
170 mm cranks
184.5mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
749mm
749mm
749mm
749mm
Bike Length with Tires
1979mm
2009mm
2039mm
2059mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
160 cm
to170 cm
170 cm
to180 cm
180 cm
to190 cm
190 cm
to
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension Trail MTB
Source:https://polebicycles.com/stamina/stamina-140/