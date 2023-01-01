2022 Jamis Bicycles Coda S2
Geometry
21
Stack
616mm
Reach
401mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.54:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
533.4mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
589mm
Top Tube Slope
10.8deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
181mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
55mm
Bottom Bracket Height
296mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
436.6mm
Front-Center
626.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
624.5mm
Wheelbase
1061mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Trail
55mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
52.6mm
Wheel Flop
15.4mm
Standover Height
845mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
105.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
126mm
170 mm cranks
S2 Build
21
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
Bike Length with Tires
1763mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCommuter
