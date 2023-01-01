2019 Fairdale Bikes Weekender Archer Base
- Category
- Commuter
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S 52cm
5 55cm
L 58cm
Stack
518mm
564mm
589mm
Reach
372mm
378mm
398mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.39:1
1.49:1
1.48:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
454mm
490mm
538mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
427mm
463mm
511mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
525mm
550mm
575mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
505mm
531mm
561mm
Top Tube Slope
9.3deg
10.4deg
7.6deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
71deg
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
140mm
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
54mm
68mm
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
276.1mm
285mm
285mm
Chainstay Length
414mm
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
410.5mm
434.7mm
434.7mm
Front-Center
588mm
605.1mm
618mm
Front-Center Horizontal
585.5mm
601.3mm
614.3mm
Wheelbase
996mm
1036mm
1049mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
Fork Length, Unknown
382mm
401mm
401mm
Trail
66.9mm
high
68.7mm
high
58.9mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
62.9mm
64.9mm
56.2mm
Wheel Flop
21.5mm
21.1mm
16.9mm
Standover Height
734mm
786mm
822mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
92.9mm
165 mm cranks
82.1mm
170 mm cranks
90mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
111.1mm
165 mm cranks
115mm
170 mm cranks
110mm
175 mm cranks
Base Build
S 52cm
5 55cm
L 58cm
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.5in
42mm
42mm
Tire Width Max
45mm
45mm
45mm
Tire Outer Diameter
660.2mm
706mm
706mm
Bike Length with Tires
1656.2mm
1742mm
1755mm
Crank Length
165mm
170mm
175mm
Stem Length
80mm
80mm
80mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 2 in
to5 ft 7 in
5 ft 7 in
to5 ft 10 in
5 ft 9 in
to6 ft 1 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCommuter
Source:https://shop.fairdalebikes.com/collections/2019-fairdale-bikes/products/2019-fairdale-weekender-archer-billiard-green