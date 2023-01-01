2018 Jones Bikes Plus SWB
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
Stack
583.2mm
610mm
Reach
362mm
389mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.61:1
1.57:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
406.4mm
455mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
546.1mm
—
Top Tube Slope
22deg
18.5deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
72deg
Head Tube Length
109.5mm
130.5mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
73.2mm
76mm
Bottom Bracket Height
294mm
291mm
Chainstay Length
449mm
449mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
443mm
442.5mm
Front-Center
627.2mm
653.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
623mm
649.2mm
Wheelbase
1066mm
1091.7mm
Fork Offset/Rake
55mm
55mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
435mm
—
Trail
82mm
very high
82mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
76.5mm
76.5mm
Wheel Flop
27.4mm
27.4mm
Standover Height
730.3mm
—
Tire to Pedal Spindle
95.2mm
165 mm cranks
116.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
129mm
165 mm cranks
121mm
170 mm cranks
SWB Build
S
M
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
75mm
75mm
Tire Outer Diameter
734mm
734mm
Bike Length with Tires
1800mm
1825.7mm
Crank Length
165mm
—
Handlebar Width
710mm
—
Stem Length
60mm
—
Stem Angle
17deg
—
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 0 in
to5 ft 8 in
—
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid MTB
Source:Measured my bike & Jones specs, https://blog.jonesbikes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Feb2019_JonesRoadTest-3.pdf