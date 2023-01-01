HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Jones Bikes
/
Plus

2018 Jones Bikes Plus SWB

Category
Rigid MTB
Design
Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Steel
Fork
Steel
Features
Disc brake
S
M
Somewhat upright stack and reachvs category
Bar type unusual for category
This: Swept Back Bar
Category: Flat Bar
vs category
Geometry

S
M
Stack
583.2mm
610mm
Reach
362mm
389mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.61:1
1.57:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
406.4mm
455mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
546.1mm
Top Tube Slope
22deg
18.5deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
72deg
Head Tube Length
109.5mm
130.5mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
73.2mm
76mm
Bottom Bracket Height
294mm
291mm
Chainstay Length
449mm
449mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
443mm
442.5mm
Front-Center
627.2mm
653.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
623mm
649.2mm
Wheelbase
1066mm
1091.7mm
Fork Offset/Rake
55mm
55mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
435mm
Trail
82mm
very high
82mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
76.5mm
76.5mm
Wheel Flop
27.4mm
27.4mm
Standover Height
730.3mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
95.2mm
165 mm cranks
116.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
129mm
165 mm cranks
121mm
170 mm cranks

SWB Build

S
M
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
75mm
75mm
Tire Outer Diameter
734mm
734mm
Bike Length with Tires
1800mm
1825.7mm
Crank Length
165mm
Handlebar Width
710mm
Stem Length
60mm
Stem Angle
17deg

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
5 ft 0 in
to
5 ft 8 in

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Rigid MTB
Source:Measured my bike & Jones specs, https://blog.jonesbikes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Feb2019_JonesRoadTest-3.pdf
