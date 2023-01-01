2019 Specialized Bicycles Allez Sprint
Geometry
56
Stack
547mm
Reach
404mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
551mm
Top Tube Slope
4.8deg
Head Tube Angle
74.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
Head Tube Length
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
59mm
Bottom Bracket Height
280mm
Chainstay Length
400mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
395.6mm
Front-Center
588mm
Front-Center Horizontal
585.4mm
Wheelbase
981mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
Fork Length, Unknown
368mm
Trail
48.4mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
46.6mm
Wheel Flop
12.5mm
Standover Height
849mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
76.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
107.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Sprint Build
56
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1659mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
42mm
Stem Length
110mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 10 in
to
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendPerformance Road
