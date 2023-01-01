2022 Pipedream Cycles Moxie Mx3
- Category
- Hardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 160mm fork travel, 25% sag
- Features
- Single-speed capable
Geometry
Longish
Long
Longer
Stack
642mm
642mm
642mm
Reach
440mm
470mm
510mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.46:1
1.37:1
1.26:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
395mm
420mm
420mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
580mm
610mm
650mm
Head Tube Angle
64deg
64deg
64deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, Unknown
77.5deg
77.5deg
77.5deg
Head Tube Length
105mm
105mm
105mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
64mm
64mm
64mm
Bottom Bracket Height
308mm
308mm
308mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Max
441mm
441mm
441mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
420.2mm
420.2mm
420.2mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
436.3mm
436.3mm
436.3mm
Front-Center
780.5mm
806.4mm
846.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
777.9mm
803.9mm
843.9mm
Wheelbase
1198mm
1224mm
1264mm
Wheelbase Max
1214mm
1240mm
1280mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50.3mm
46.7mm
46.7mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
552mm
552mm
552mm
Trail
125.5mm
very high
129.5mm
very high
129.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
112.8mm
116.4mm
116.4mm
Wheel Flop
49.4mm
51mm
51mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
238.5mm
170 mm cranks
264.4mm
170 mm cranks
304.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
138mm
170 mm cranks
138mm
170 mm cranks
138mm
170 mm cranks
Mx3 Build
Longish
Long
Longer
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
743.9mm
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1941.9mm
1967.9mm
2007.9mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
150 cm
to173 cm
168 cm
to180 cm
178 cm
to193 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://www.pipedreamcycles.com/shop/moxie/