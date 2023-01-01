2020 Orbea Terra Ultegra JensonUSA Exclusive Build
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Medium
Stack
585mm
Reach
387mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.51:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
545mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
560mm
Top Tube Slope
6.6deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
162mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
66mm
Bottom Bracket Height
278mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
424.9mm
Front-Center
284.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
277.1mm
Wheelbase
702mm
Fork Offset/Rake
-264.9mm
Trail
390.3mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
371.2mm
Wheel Flop
114.7mm
Standover Height
839mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
-231.6mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
105.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Ultegra JensonUSA Exclusive Build Build
Medium
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
33mm
Tire Width Max
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
688mm
Bike Length with Tires
1390mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
Stem Length
75mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
178 cm
to184 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://www.jensonusa.com/Orbea-Terra-Ultegra-JensonUSA-Exclusive-Build