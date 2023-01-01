HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Orbea
/
Terra

2020 Orbea Terra Ultegra JensonUSA Exclusive Build

Category
All-road/Gravel
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Aluminum
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
Medium
Average stack and reachvs category

Geometry

Medium
Stack
585mm
Reach
387mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.51:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
545mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
560mm
Top Tube Slope
6.6deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
162mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
66mm
Bottom Bracket Height
278mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
424.9mm
Front-Center
284.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
277.1mm
Wheelbase
702mm
Fork Offset/Rake
-264.9mm
Trail
390.3mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
371.2mm
Wheel Flop
114.7mm
Standover Height
839mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
-231.6mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
105.5mm
172.5 mm cranks

Ultegra JensonUSA Exclusive Build Build

Medium
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
33mm
Tire Width Max
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
688mm
Bike Length with Tires
1390mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
Stem Length
75mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
178 cm
to
184 cm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

Category Trend
All-road/Gravel
