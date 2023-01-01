2017 Rowan Frameworks EDC Base
- Category
- Commuter
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
Stack
542mm
567mm
601mm
Reach
363mm
385mm
401mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
1.47:1
1.5:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
455mm
477mm
510mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
528mm
563mm
592mm
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
70.5deg
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.2deg
72.7deg
75.5deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
137mm
173mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
280.4mm
280.4mm
280.4mm
Chainstay Length
407mm
409mm
515mm
Chainstay Length Max
407mm
409mm
515mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
400.9mm
403mm
510.2mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
400.9mm
403mm
510.2mm
Front-Center
596.2mm
627mm
554.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
592.1mm
623mm
549.8mm
Wheelbase
993mm
1026mm
1060mm
Wheelbase Max
993mm
1026mm
1060mm
Fork Offset/Rake
53mm
53mm
53mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
399mm
399mm
399mm
Trail
67.9mm
high
67.9mm
high
67.9mm
high
Mechanical Trail
64mm
64mm
64mm
Wheel Flop
21.4mm
21.4mm
21.4mm
Standover Height
759mm
782mm
814mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
75.8mm
170 mm cranks
106.5mm
170 mm cranks
33.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
110.4mm
170 mm cranks
110.4mm
170 mm cranks
110.4mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
2.3in
2.3in
Tire Width Max
2.3in
2.3in
2.3in
Tire Outer Diameter
700.8mm
700.8mm
700.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1693.8mm
1726.8mm
1760.8mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendCommuter
