2018 Co-Op Cycles CTY 3.1 Base
- Category
- Commuter
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XS
S
M
L
XL
Stack
522.5mm
536.6mm
552.7mm
581mm
609.4mm
Reach
385.2mm
390.9mm
405.7mm
416.8mm
427.9mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.36:1
1.37:1
1.36:1
1.39:1
1.42:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
370mm
375mm
425mm
475mm
525mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
535mm
555mm
580mm
600mm
620mm
Top Tube Slope
18.9deg
19.6deg
15.4deg
12.9deg
10.5deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
70.5deg
71deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
445mm
445mm
445mm
445mm
445mm
Wheelbase
1040.5mm
1051.2mm
1066.8mm
1087.6mm
1108.4mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
Trail
67mm
high
67mm
high
63.9mm
mid/neutral
63.9mm
mid/neutral
63.9mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
63.2mm
63.2mm
60.4mm
60.4mm
60.4mm
Wheel Flop
21.1mm
21.1mm
19.7mm
19.7mm
19.7mm
Standover Height
661.4mm
696.4mm
731.6mm
772.8mm
812.8mm
Base Build
XS
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
47mm
47mm
47mm
47mm
47mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1718.5mm
1729.2mm
1744.8mm
1765.6mm
1786.4mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCommuter
Source:https://www.rei.com/product/121586/co-op-cycles-cty-31-bike