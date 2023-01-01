2017-2019 All-City Cycles Electric Queen Base - Rigid Fork
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
X-Small
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Stack
588.3mm
597.6mm
606.8mm
616.1mm
625.4mm
Reach
372.2mm
409.2mm
436.2mm
463.2mm
480.2mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.58:1
1.46:1
1.39:1
1.33:1
1.3:1
Seat Tube Length, C-TTT
356mm
400mm
445mm
483mm
525mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
560mm
600mm
630mm
660mm
680mm
Top Tube Slope
25.3deg
20.2deg
15.8deg
12.5deg
9.3deg
Head Tube Angle
68.5deg
68.5deg
68.5deg
68.5deg
68.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.3deg
72.3deg
72.3deg
72.3deg
72.3deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
120mm
130mm
140mm
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
46mm
46mm
46mm
46mm
46mm
Bottom Bracket Height
322.2mm
322.2mm
322.2mm
322.2mm
322.2mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
422.5mm
422.5mm
422.5mm
422.5mm
422.5mm
Front-Center
642mm
682.6mm
713.2mm
743.8mm
764.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
640.3mm
681mm
711.7mm
742.4mm
763mm
Wheelbase
1062.8mm
1103.5mm
1134.2mm
1164.9mm
1185.5mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
483mm
483mm
483mm
483mm
483mm
Trail
90.2mm
very high
90.2mm
very high
90.2mm
very high
90.2mm
very high
90.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
84mm
84mm
84mm
84mm
84mm
Wheel Flop
30.8mm
30.8mm
30.8mm
30.8mm
30.8mm
Standover Height
690.5mm
728.6mm
763mm
797mm
828.6mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
103.8mm
170 mm cranks
144.4mm
170 mm cranks
170mm
175 mm cranks
200.6mm
175 mm cranks
221.2mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
152.2mm
170 mm cranks
152.2mm
170 mm cranks
147.2mm
175 mm cranks
147.2mm
175 mm cranks
147.2mm
175 mm cranks
Base - Rigid Fork Build
X-Small
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
3in
3in
3in
3in
Tire Width Max
3in
3in
3in
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
736.4mm
736.4mm
736.4mm
736.4mm
736.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1799.2mm
1839.9mm
1870.6mm
1901.3mm
1921.9mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
175mm
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
700mm
700mm
750mm
800mm
800mm
Stem Length
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://allcitycycles.com/images/uploads/all-city-electric-queen-rigid-geometry.pdf