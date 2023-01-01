HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Canfield Brothers

Canfield Brothers

🇺🇸United States
canfieldbikes.com

Mountain BikeHardtail
Hardtail Trail MTB

Canfield Brothers EPO

29, 140 Pike

Canfield Brothers Yelli Screamy

120 fork

Mountain BikeHardtail
Hardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB

Canfield Brothers Nimble 9

Base

Mountain BikeFull-suspension
Full-suspension Trail MTB

Canfield Brothers Riot

Base

Canfield Brothers Tior (Riot)

Base

Mountain BikeFull-suspension
Full-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB

Canfield Brothers Balance

160mm fork (552 a2c)
