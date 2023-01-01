Home
Brands
/
Canfield Brothers
Canfield Brothers
🇺🇸
United States
canfieldbikes.com
Mountain Bike
Hardtail
Hardtail Trail MTB
Canfield Brothers EPO
2016-2017
2016-2017
29, 140 Pike
Canfield Brothers Yelli Screamy
2015-2016
2015-2016
120 fork
Mountain Bike
Hardtail
Hardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Canfield Brothers Nimble 9
2017
2017
2013-2015
Base
Mountain Bike
Full-suspension
Full-suspension Trail MTB
Canfield Brothers Riot
2016
2016
Base
Canfield Brothers Tior (Riot)
2015-2017
2015-2017
Base
Mountain Bike
Full-suspension
Full-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Canfield Brothers Balance
2016-2017
2016-2017
160mm fork (552 a2c)
