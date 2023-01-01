HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Sour Bicycles
/
Can Can

2021 Sour Bicycles Can Can Base

Category
BMX/Dirt Jump
Design
BMX Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
Frame
Steel
Features
Disc brake
One size
Average stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry

Geometry

One size
Stack
576.8mm
Reach
439.1mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.31:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
330mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
621mm
Top Tube Slope
26deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
30mm
Bottom Bracket Height
305.4mm
Chainstay Length
395mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
393.9mm
Front-Center
678.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
678.1mm
Wheelbase
1072mm
Fork Offset/Rake
38mm
Fork Length, Unknown
482mm
Trail
78.5mm
high
Mechanical Trail
74mm
Wheel Flop
24.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
173.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
135.4mm
170 mm cranks

Base Build

One size
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.2in
Tire Width Max
2.3in
Tire Outer Diameter
670.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1742.8mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Category Trend
BMX/Dirt Jump
Source:https://sour.bike/candy-shop/bikes/cancan/
